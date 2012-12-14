By Paul Ingrassia
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 14 Italian carmaker Fiat SpA
fully intends to acquire the 41.5 percent of Chrysler
Group shares that it does not now own, but wrangling over the
price could continue for a while, Fiat-Chrysler chief Sergio
Marchionne said on Friday.
Fiat is in arbitration proceedings with the owner of the
shares, a United Auto Workers trust fund that pays medical
benefits to retired workers. The trust fund acquired the shares
during the U.S. government-sponsored bankruptcy and bailout of
Chrysler in 2009, when Fiat gained an ownership stake and
management control of the U.S. automaker.
"We've always taken the position that we would have to pay
them, but the question is price," said Marchionne, speaking on
the sidelines of a meeting of the Council for the United States
and Italy, an international-relations group. The current
arbitration proceedings, he added, are "part of the dance".
If, as industry experts predict, the two sides cannot agree
on a price by year-end, the trust fund can begin the process
that would lead to an initial public offering of its shares,
potentially depriving Fiat of its goal of gaining full ownership
of Chrysler.
However, the IPO process would take months to meet
regulatory and other requirements, and a settlement could be
reached during that time.
UBS estimates the fair value of Chrysler at between $9
billion and $13.4 billion, meaning the trust fund's 41.5 percent
stake is worth between $4.1 billion and $5.5 billion.
Fiat and the health care trust are battling in a Delaware
court over a 3.32 percent piece of Chrysler. Fiat is able to
purchase up to 16.4 percent of Chrysler in this piecemeal
fashion over the next three-and-a-half years. Chrysler has
offered about half of what the health care trust believes the
3.32 percent stake is worth.
When Chrysler exited its 2009 bankruptcy, Fiat took a
20-percent ownership and has increased that since to the current
58.5 percent of the No. 3 U.S. automaker.
The system for Fiat to buy tranches of Chrysler for a total
of 16.4 percent of the U.S. automaker was also part of that
bankruptcy agreement. Fiat says it has used a formula for
setting its price for the first tranche of those shares, and the
trust wants more than double that figure. The full 16.4 percent
of Chrysler to be purchased in this manner would total, Fiat
says, $754 million, while the trust wants $1.7 billion.
Fiat earlier rebutted a report that it was set to raise
money to finance its purchase of a further stake in Chrysler,
saying it had no need for extra funds.
Its comment came after an unsourced report in Il Messaggero
said Fiat was sounding out UniCredit, Morgan Stanley
, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs about
the possibility of raising between 1 and 2 billion euros
($1.3-$2.6 billion).