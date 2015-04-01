April 1 FCA US LLC -
* FCA US LLC says March U.S. sales of 197,261 vehicles, up 2
percent compared with sales in March 2014
* FCA US says finished the month of March with a 73-day
supply of inventory or 578,648 units
* FCA US says sales of Ram pickup truck were down 2 percent
in March, compared with last year
* FCA US says Jeep brand sales were up 23 percent in March
compared with last year
* FCA US says March U.S. auto industry sales will be 17.1
million on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks
* FCA March U.S. Sales in line with expectations of analysts
polled by Reuters
