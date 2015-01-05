BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 FCA US LLC -
* FCA US LLC says December U.S. Sales of 193,261 vehicles, up 20 percent compared with sales in December 2013
* FCA US LLC says FY 2014 U.S. Sales of 2.1 million vehicles, up 16 percent
* FCA US LLC says finished the month of December with a 72 days supply of inventory, or 537,731 vehicles
* U.S. Industry sales figures for Dec. are internally projected at estimated 17.3 million units Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate
* FCA US LLC says internally projected U.S. industry sales figures For Dec. includes medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]