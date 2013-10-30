MILAN Oct 30 Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that the company is
currently not in talks with union-affiliated healthcare trust
Veba to buy up the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler it does not
already own.
Chrysler last month filed papers to list shares held by Veba
on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We are now intent on expecting the IPO. I hope we can get
it done by the end of this year. So there is nothing parallel
going on with anything - the horse has left the barn," said
Marchionne on an earnings conference call.
He added he has no plans for asset sales in connection with
eventual Chrysler buyout.
"I'm not selling anything, nor do I think we need to do so,"
he said.
