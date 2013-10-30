MILAN Oct 30 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that the company is currently not in talks with union-affiliated healthcare trust Veba to buy up the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler it does not already own.

Chrysler last month filed papers to list shares held by Veba on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are now intent on expecting the IPO. I hope we can get it done by the end of this year. So there is nothing parallel going on with anything - the horse has left the barn," said Marchionne on an earnings conference call.

He added he has no plans for asset sales in connection with eventual Chrysler buyout.

"I'm not selling anything, nor do I think we need to do so," he said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)