(Corrects to say Marchionne was referring to filing of IPO
documents, not the actual offering. Adds quote.)
MILAN, July 30 Italian carmaker Fiat
said it is preparing the filings for an initial public offering
for its Chrysler unit and could submit the filings by the end of
the year.
Fiat plans to file the initial registration form for new
securities required by the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) for the Chrysler offering in November, Fiat-Chrysler Chief
Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on a conference call on
Tuesday.
"Obviously, by the end of the year, we'll be in a position
to move on an IPO," Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne added, speaking on the same conference call.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Anthony Barker)