BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
DETROIT Jan 6 Jeep, the SUV brand that is key to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global expansion plans, narrowly met its goal of selling 1 million vehicles in 2014, the Jeep brand chief said on Tuesday.
Jeep's worldwide Sales were 1,017,019 last year, up 39 percent from 2013 and a record for the brand.
Sales rose 41 percent in Jeep's biggest market, the United States, to 692,348.
Mike Manley, chief executive of the Jeep brand for FCA, did not venture a specific sales forecast for 2015 sales other than to say Jeep plans to "continue the growth."
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.