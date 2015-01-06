DETROIT Jan 6 Jeep, the SUV brand that is key to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' global expansion plans, narrowly met its goal of selling 1 million vehicles in 2014, the Jeep brand chief said on Tuesday.

Jeep's worldwide Sales were 1,017,019 last year, up 39 percent from 2013 and a record for the brand.

Sales rose 41 percent in Jeep's biggest market, the United States, to 692,348.

Mike Manley, chief executive of the Jeep brand for FCA, did not venture a specific sales forecast for 2015 sales other than to say Jeep plans to "continue the growth."

