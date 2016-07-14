July 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said it would invest more than $1 billion in its
assembly plants in Illinois and Ohio to retool them to boost
production of its Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler.
The automaker will invest $350 million in its assembly plant
in Belvidere, Illinois to produce Jeep Cherokee. The SUV's
production will move to the plant from its current location in
Toledo, Ohio, in 2017.
The company will invest $700 million in its Toledo facility
to prepare the north plant to produce redesigned Jeep Wrangler,
Fiat Chrysler said.
Sales of Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand rose 17 percent in June
and accounted for 42.5 percent of the company's total U.S.
sales.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)