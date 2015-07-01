* Company to invest in producing Jeep in India
* Fiat targeting 1.9 mln Jeep sales for 2018
* India to be No. 3 car market by 2020 - IHS Automotive
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, July 1 Fiat Chrysler will
invest $280 million to begin Jeep production in India from 2017
through an expanded joint venture with Tata Motors,
the carmaker said on Wednesday.
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is pursuing
ambitious sales targets for Jeep and other group brands under a
turnaround plan outlined last year.
By 2018, the carmaker aims almost to double the 1 million
Jeep sales recorded in 2014. Local production for major markets
is key to meeting that goal, Jeep chief Mike Manley said last
week.
The Indian investment is an "important step as we continue
to expand the availability of Jeep products around the world",
Marchionne said in a company statement.
Along with its stablemate Alfa Romeo, Jeep is at the heart
of Marchionne's 48 billion-euro ($54 billion) expansion plan for
the group he forged by merging Italy's Fiat with U.S. carmaker
Chrysler.
Last week, the CEO unveiled the first of eight new Alfa
models with which he aims to challenge the German premium
giants, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz
.
India has proven a tough market for western carmakers to
crack. In recent years, Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen have both been forced to scrap joint ventures
or withdraw altogether.
Fiat's sales in India fell 13 percent to 10,380 vehicles for
the 12 months ended March 31, industry data showed.
Jeep's expansion plan relies heavily on India, set to become
the world's third-largest auto market behind China and the
United States by 2020, according to forecaster IHS Automotive.
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are one of the fastest-growing
vehicle categories globally and already account for about
one-fifth of India's 2.6 million annual passenger vehicle sales,
based on data for the 12 months ended March 31.
Carmakers such as Volkswagen and General Motors
also plan to launch SUVs in India within the next two
years, in a challenge to market incumbents such as the Toyota
Fortuner.
Assembly of a first Jeep model will begin in the second
quarter of 2017 at Fiat's plant in the western state of
Maharashtra, Fiat Chrysler said. Fiat and Tata already build
cars together at the site.
Production plans were not disclosed. Manley had previously
said Jeep would make its Indian sales debut in 2015 with the
mid-sized Cherokee and rugged Wrangler SUV.
He is also preparing to begin Chinese production later this
year, adding to assembly lines in Italy, Brazil and the United
States.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Additional reporting by
Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter)