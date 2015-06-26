By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, June 26
DETROIT, June 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
Jeep brand chief said Friday a redesign of its Grand
Cherokee sport utility will be delayed by at least a year,
intensifying the challenges Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
faces in his quest for a partner.
Jeep brand chief Mike Manley confirmed FCA's decision to
push back the launch of a redesigned Grand Cherokee to late 2018
or to 2019 from late 2017. That delay is one of
at least a dozen current or new vehicles in North America
reported by Reuters.
FCA said the delays are not related to a shortage of money,
but dealers could still wait longer for vehicles with fresh
designs and technology at a time when rivals plan to launch new
models at a faster pace, according to a Bank of America report
which noted that the market share gains FCA has targeted "appear
unlikely."
FCA's ability to keep up in an intensifying auto technology
race is a critical question for potential merger partners,
analysts and industry executives said. Marchionne has reached
out to General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra, proposing a
merger. But Barra rebuffed him, saying earlier this month that
GM could do better by "merging with ourselves" to improve
economies of scale, respond to tougher fuel economy standards
and meet consumer demand for digital connectivity and advanced
safety features.
FCA would bring to any merger a U.S. model lineup that ranks
last in fuel economy among major automakers, performs poorly in
measures of quality, and has a higher than average dependence on
consumers who rely on subprime loans, according to non-public
data compiled by J.D. Power and reviewed by Reuters.
FCA's Chrysler brand sold 26 percent of its vehicles using
subprime financing. The industry average is 12.7 percent sales
to subprime borrowers. FCA's Jeep and Ram brands are both below
that level.
FCA spent 1.5 percent of its annual revenue on research and
development last year, compared with 4.8 percent for Ford and
4.7 percent for GM, according to non-public data shown to
Reuters by a source on condition of anonymity.
FCA's North American profit margins last year were 4
percent, roughly half of those reported by GM and Ford. FCA said
it plans to boost North American margins to 5.5 percent to 6
percent this year, still below the levels its Detroit rivals are
projecting.
The world's No. 7 automaker lags its rivals in the race to
hit the U.S. fuel economy target of 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025. In 2014, FCA's U.S. fleet averaged 21.1 miles per gallon,
last among major automakers and nearly 8 miles per gallon behind
the leading company, Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.
Gualberto Raineri, FCA's chief spokesman in North America,
said the company has been confounding skeptics since Fiat took
over management control of Chrysler in 2009, and paraphrased
Mark Twain: "The report of my death was an exaggeration."
Marchionne has argued that global automakers must
consolidate to shoulder the rising costs of investment for new
technology. He said Wednesday FCA is making "huge progress," but
that progress "is costing us."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Additional reporting by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by Joseph White and Richard Chang)