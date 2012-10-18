Oct 18 The union-affiliated healthcare trust that is the minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC will have until Nov. 5 to respond to a suit filed by majority owner Fiat SpA , according to a court filing in Delaware on Wednesday.

The minority owner, a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers, and Fiat disagree on the pricing of a 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler to be transferred to Fiat from the healthcare trust.

Fiat last month sued the trust, known as a Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association (VEBA), when the trust did not sell Fiat the share of Chrysler as agreed when Chrysler emerged from its government-supported bankruptcy in 2009.

The suit was filed in U.S. court in Delaware.

(Reporting By Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Tom Hals in Delaware; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)