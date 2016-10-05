NEW YORK Oct 5 A federal judge on Wednesday said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV must face part of a lawsuit accusing the automaker of defrauding U.S. shareholders by making false and misleading statements about its ability to comply with vehicle safety laws.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the automaker must face claims based on its statements regarding its alleged substantial regulatory compliance.

He dismissed claims over alleged false statements regarding how much Fiat Chrysler needed to set aside for recalls. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)