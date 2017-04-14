BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
"Historically, deals are struck at times of difficulty. Mergers are unlikely to happen unless something goes wrong. Chrysler and Opel have agreed to mergers as they were in trouble ... we don't want to be in trouble," he told a press conference after a Fiat Chrysler shareholders' meeting.
He added that the priority for Fiat Chrysler is to press ahead with "this ambitious (business) plan despite the difficult environment".
