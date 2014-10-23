MILAN Oct 23 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
CEO Sergio Marchionne has a 0.4 percent
voting stake in the carmaker, which could rise to around 1.5
percent if he exercises his stock options, a filing with U.S.
market regulator SEC showed on Thursday.
Reuters made the calculations based on a total share capital
of 1.6 million shares, which includes loyalty shares.
Marchionne currently holds 6.8 million common shares in FCA
and 16.9 million stock options exercisable within 60 days under
the company's equity incentive plans, the filing said.
"Marchionne may be deemed to own beneficially 23,752,411
common shares in aggregate," the filing added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by
Danilo Masoni)