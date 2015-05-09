BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
OAKVILLE, Ontario May 9 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday that he had visited with Tesla Motors Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc during a recent trip to California.
Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Maserati dealership near Toronto, said he had met with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, among others, on the trip, during which he rode in Google's self-driving car.
"I'm incredibly impressed with what that kid has done," he said, referring to Musk. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.