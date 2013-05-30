BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
MILAN May 30 Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker is open to tie-ups with other partners if "the right opportunity arises".
In a conference call with analysts, Elkann also said extraordinary transactions involving Ferrari, such as a possible IPO, were not on the agenda.
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.