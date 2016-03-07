DETROIT, March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of its midsize Chrysler 200 sedan plant by three weeks for a total of a nine-week shutdown that began Feb. 1.

The plant will be shut until April 4, a Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman said. The plant had earlier been scheduled to return to production on March 14.

In late January, company Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said Fiat Chrysler would stop making the Chrysler 200 as well as the compact Dodge Dart made in Belvidere, Illinois. He said he is looking for a partner to outsource the production, but through Monday none has emerged. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)