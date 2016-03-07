(Adds background and details)
DETROIT, March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of
its midsize Chrysler 200 sedan plant by three weeks, keeping it
idled for a total of nine weeks.
The plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, which was shut on
Feb. 1, will be closed until April 4, a Fiat Chrysler
spokeswoman said. The plant had earlier been scheduled to return
to production on March 14.
In late January, company Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said Fiat Chrysler would stop making the Chrysler 200 as well as
the compact Dodge Dart made in Belvidere, Illinois. He said he
is looking for a partner to outsource the production, but
through Monday none has emerged.
The company spokeswoman said the additional weeks of
shutdown of the Sterling Heights plant were to match supply with
demand.
Chrysler 200 U.S. inventories stood as 147 days' supply as
of March 1, down from 217 a month earlier, according to the
Automotive News data center. Automakers typically prefer about
65 days' supply.
Dodge Dart inventories stood at 77 days on March 1, down
from 122 the previous month.
Demand for midsize cars has shrunk as gasoline prices have
fallen and as U.S. consumers continue to show a preference for
small SUVs, also known as crossover vehicles, in lieu of sedans.
U.S. sales of the Chrysler 200 fell 58 percent in February
from a year earlier, to 6,600.
In 2015, passenger cars accounted for 40 percent of sales in
the U.S. automotive market, down from 44 percent in 2014 and 51
percent in 2012, according to industry consultant Autodata Corp.
The Chrysler 200 plant has 2,100 hourly United Auto Workers
union workers. Combining Michigan state unemployment and reduced
compensation allowed during layoffs, they receive about 74
percent of their normal non-overtime pay.
