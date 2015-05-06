DETROIT May 6 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into a potential wire-related fire
hazard from a recall repair by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
implemented last year on more than 660,000
SUVs in the United States.
The National Highway Traffic safety Administration has
opened what it calls a "recall query" after receiving eight
reports of fires occurring after the recall fix was installed.
No crashes or injuries were reported in the fires, according to
the NHTSA documents.
In July 2014, FCA US, the former Chrysler, recalled about
900,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs globally from
model years 2011 to 2014 to fix wiring for vanity mirror lights
in sun visors to prevent potential short circuits and fires. Of
those, 661,888 were in the United States.
In last year's recall, fires were caused by an electrical
short in the vanity lamp wiring, according to the NHTSA
documents. The remedy FCA developed consisted of a plastic guide
way installed on each sun visor routing the wiring away from
attachment screws.
Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne said the automaker is
cooperating in the new NHTSA probe and has reiterated service
instructions for dealership technicians.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley)