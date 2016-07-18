(Adds Fiat Chrysler comment, background)
July 18 U.S. regulators are investigating
whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had
inflated vehicle sales figures, the company said Monday,
following a lawsuit by Illinois dealers in January.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Department of Justice are probing the way the Italian-American
automaker reports vehicle sales to individuals, rental fleets
and other end users, the company said in a statement.
In the civil lawsuit, two Chicago-area dealerships of the Ed
Napleton Automotive Group accused Fiat Chrysler officials of
pressuring dealers to falsify sales reports.
The federal probe could raise questions about how U.S.
automakers compensate dealers for achieving sales targets.
Fiat Chrysler said in Monday's statement that annual and
quarterly financial statements filed with regulators are based
on shipments to dealers, and not on sales to end customers.
In its lawsuit, the Napleton dealership group cited
factory-to-dealer payments based on hitting quotas for selling
certain models, or achieving overall sales targets. The group
said Fiat Chrysler officials solicited competing dealers to
falsely report sales to receive tens of thousands of dollars in
bonuses from the automaker.
In January, Fiat Chrysler said the claims were baseless and
that its quarterly financial reports presented a true picture of
vehicles built and shipped.
Automakers release monthly reports of sales by dealers,
including to individuals and rental fleets, and cars titled to
dealerships for use as loaners.
Some automakers use a dealer's monthly sales as the basis
for calculating sales bonuses and other payments to the
retailer. A dealership that hits a sales target can make more
profit on each vehicle sold than one that falls short.
Maserati North America Inc dealers in New York, New Jersey
and California have also filed a similar lawsuit in New York
against the company, which is owned by Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat Chrysler's U.S.-traded shares edged down 2 cents to
$6.73 on Monday. Its shares traded in Milan closed up 2 percent
at 6.20 euros.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit, Ankit Ajmera in
Bangalore and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Richard Chang)