WASHINGTON, March 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
is recalling 702,578 SUVs and minivans to fix
defective ignition switches that can unexpectedly turn off the
engine, according to documents posted Friday by U.S. safety
regulators.
The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and
Country minivans from 2008 to 2010 model years and Dodge Journey
SUVs from 2009 to 2010.
The automaker is advising customers to remove all items from
their key rings, leaving only the ignition key, until the
switches can be fixed. If there is a key fob, it should also be
removed, Fiat Chrysler said in documents posted by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The company said road conditions or a jarring event may
cause the ignition switch to move into the off or accessory
position, turning off the engine and disabling the air bags,
power steering and power brakes.
Fiat Chrysler said it expects to begin replacing the
defective ignition switches for the 2008-2009 minivans and SUVs
in April and the 2010 vehicles in August.
Some of the vehicles had previously been recalled for the
same issue.
General Motors experienced a similar ignition switch
problem and recalled 2.6 million small cars last year. At least
57 people were killed and more than 90 injured in crashes linked
to the defective GM switches.
