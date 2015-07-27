* FCA can repair, resell vehicles to recover costs
* FCA: Net cost of buybacks, other incentives "not material"
* Buyback deal is part of safety settlement with NHTSA
* Fiat Chrysler shares fall nearly 5 pct in New York
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, July 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
could pay billions of dollars to buy back
defective trucks as part of a settlement with U.S. safety
regulators, but has the option to recover costs by reselling
vehicles once they are repaired.
The auto safety watchdog on Sunday slapped the
Italian-American automaker with a $105 million fine - the
largest ever levied by U.S. regulators against a carmaker - over
lapses in safety recalls involving millions of vehicles.
FCA said on Monday that about 193,000 Ram trucks previously
recalled for suspension and steering problems had not been
repaired and were therefore eligible for the buyback deal
negotiated with the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
That could put FCA on the hook for nearly $3 billion, if the
average buyback price is $15,000 per vehicle. But the net cost
could be much lower. A company representative noted on Monday
that the NHTSA agreement gives FCA the option of repairing and
reselling any vehicles it repurchases from owners.
The automaker said in a statement on Monday that the net
cost of the buyback program would not be "material to its
financial position, liquidity or results of operations."
FCA shares were down 4.8 percent at $14.43 on Monday
afternoon in New York trading.
SPOTTY RECORD ON RECALL REPAIRS
The fine and other provisions of the consent order are aimed
at improving "the entire industry's performance" on safety, said
Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, in a conference call with reporters on Monday.
Rosekind was joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx, who flagged his own efforts to make NHTSA a "much more
muscular agency" in dealing with the auto industry's spotty
record on recall repairs.
In addition to the $105 million fine and vehicle buyback
provision, FCA agreed to provide financial incentives to more
than a million Jeep owners to bring their recalled vehicles in
for repairs.
The penalties address lapses spanning nearly two dozen
recalls affecting more than 11 million vehicles, including older
Jeeps with rear gasoline tanks linked to numerous fatal fires.
In the consent order, NHTSA said FCA had failed to repair
recalled vehicles within a reasonable time, and had failed to
notify owners and the agency in a timely manner. The automaker
also agreed to NHTSA's appointment of an independent monitor to
provide additional oversight of FCA's recall activities.
In the past week, the automaker has recalled more than 3
million U.S. vehicles, including 1.4 million to install software
to prevent hackers from gaining remote control of the vehicles.
NHTSA said on Friday it would investigate whether FCA's solution
to upgrade software was enough to protect consumers from
hackers, although FCA said in its recall announcement that it
was unaware of any injuries.
Over the weekend, NHTSA also released details of two new FCA
recalls, totaling more than 1.7 million vehicles, involving Ram
pickups from model years 2012-2014 for inadvertent deployment of
air bags.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)