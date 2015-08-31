DETROIT Aug 31 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
is offering $100 prepaid debit cards to
owners of recalled vehicles to help ensure cars and trucks with
potential safety defects get repaired, the company said on
Monday.
The U.S. arm of the automaker is also offering $1,000 in
special discounts or incentives to the owners of recalled
vehicles, if they choose to trade them in and buy a new car or
truck.
FCA has had difficulty convincing some owners of its
older-model recalled vehicles to bring them in for repairs,
including Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicles from model
years 1993 to 1998 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from model years 2002
to 2007.
Information on a vehicle's eligibility for the enticements
can be found through the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration's website www.safercar.gov or the company website
www.recalls.mopar.com.
Recalled vehicles involved in the program, identified
through their unique Vehicle Identification Numbers, include
Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the 2008 to 2012 model years.
Incentives on the purchase of a new Ram pickup are $2,000
when a recalled vehicle is traded in, the company said, and
$1,000 for a Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat or other Dodge model.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)