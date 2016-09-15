WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles
worldwide for an air bag defect that is linked to three deaths
and five injuries.
The recall is to resolve a defect that may prevent
deployment of air bags and seat-belt pretensioners in some
crashes. The recall includes models sold between 2010 and 2014,
including the Chrysler Sebring, 200, Dodge Caliber, Avenger,
Jeep Patriot and Compass SUVs. It is the latest in a string of
auto industry recalls for serious air bag-related issues.
