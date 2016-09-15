WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for an air bag defect that is linked to three deaths and five injuries.

The recall is to resolve a defect that may prevent deployment of air bags and seat-belt pretensioners in some crashes. The recall includes models sold between 2010 and 2014, including the Chrysler Sebring, 200, Dodge Caliber, Avenger, Jeep Patriot and Compass SUVs. It is the latest in a string of auto industry recalls for serious air bag-related issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)