DETROIT, June 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
in a filing with U.S. safety regulators made
public on Thursday said improvements it has made in how it
recalls faulty vehicles make a July 2 public hearing
unnecessary.
Some of those changes have been made in concert with
officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration. The company's approach "obviates need for a
hearing," FCA said in a filing with NHTSA.
NHTSA has scheduled a July 2 public hearing on how FCA
handles safety recalls.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and David Morgan in
Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)