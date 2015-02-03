(Adds impact of 2014 recalls to N. American profit margin,
details)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 3 Extra costs for recalls last year
cut a full percentage point from North American profit margins
for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , the company
said on Tuesday, with an unplanned repair bill of about $830
million.
Richard Palmer, the company's chief financial officer, said
that without the extra recall costs, profit margins at FCA in
North America would have been 5.2 percent for the year rather
than the 4.2 percent the company achieved.
"The moderated operating profit margin would have been
around 5.2 percent for the year if the 2014 warranty and recall
campaign adjustments are excluded," Palmer said on a conference
call after FCA reported its North American earnings.
FCA US LLC, the company's North American unit formerly known
as Chrysler Group LLC, had annual net revenue of $83.06 billion,
up 15 percent from $72.14 billion in 2013. A percentage point of
margin was equivalent to about $830 million last year.
Averaged across FCA US LLC's shipments of 2.88 million
vehicles in 2014, the additional recall and warranty costs,
mostly for older models, reduced profit by an average of about
$288 per new vehicle sold. The North American unit issued 44
separate recalls affecting about 6.1 million vehicles last year.
The company has not said what its per-vehicle warranty costs
are.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said last week when
the parent company reported earnings that if the additional
recall costs continue and "become structural to the business,
they will be passed on to the consumer."
Based on 2014 North American modified operating profit of
$3.5 billion, about 35,700 FCA employees represented by the
United Auto Workers union will get an annual bonus of $2,750, up
from $2,500 in 2013, the company said.
Sales for Fiat Chrysler in North America rose 8.3 percent in
the fourth quarter as net income excluding special items rose
1.5 percent to $669 million, the company said.
FCA shares rose 3.3 percent to $13.95 per share on the New
York Stock Exchange and its shares on the Milan index rose 2.6
percent, to 12.05 euros.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)