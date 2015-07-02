WASHINGTON, July 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
has fallen short on the execution of auto safety
recalls and is working to improve its recall procedures and
establish best practices, a senior executive with the automaker
said on Thursday.
"Recall execution is where we have fallen short," Scott
Kunselman, FCA's senior vice president for vehicle safety and
regulatory compliance in North America, told a regulatory
hearing on FCA recalls held by the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
"We have learned from our mistakes and missteps," he said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)