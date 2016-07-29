(Adds background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 29 U.S. auto safety regulators
said on Friday they were extending oversight of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV for an additional year, requiring the
Italian-American automaker to submit to monthly meetings and
early disclosures of potential vehicle issues.
In July 2015, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a $105 million
settlement with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration for mishandling nearly two dozen recall campaigns
covering 11 million vehicles. It also agreed to monitoring by
former U.S. Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater.
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that the NHTSA's decision
to extend the requirements was not based on the company's
performance to date, but rather to "facilitate continued
communication," citing a letter from the agency.
In May, the NHTSA extended its oversight of General Motors
Co's decision-making about potential vehicle safety
issues until May 2017 under a similar settlement.
Fiat Chrysler has faced a number of questions about its
safety record over the last year and has recalled a record
number of vehicles.
In December, the NHTSA fined Fiat Chrysler $70 million for
failing to report vehicle crash deaths and injuries since 2003.
The company failed to comply with a 2000 law that requires
disclosure of death and injury reports to help safety officials
detect defect trends early.
Last month, Fiat Chrysler said it would speed up its
software fix for 1.1 million recalled vehicles for rollaway
risks like the recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the
death of actor Anton Yelchin.
Yelchin, best known for playing "Chekhov" in "Star Trek,"
was killed when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backwards in
the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home, pinning him against
a brick wall and a fence.
Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it is "intent on continuing to
build our relationship with NHTSA as we embrace our leadership
role in the industry as a public safety advocate."
