WASHINGTON, July 2 The top U.S. auto safety
regulator said on Thursday his agency could take action on Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV's recall performance as soon
as July 31.
Following a public hearing on the automaker's 23 recalls,
Mark Rosekind, administrator of the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, said potential action could take one of
two forms: a consent order in cooperation with Fiat Chrysler or
unilateral enforcement that could include fines and an order for
the carmaker to buy back defective vehicles.
"You'll probably look for action very soon after the docket
closes (on July 17)," Rosekind told reporters after the hearing.
