DETROIT, July 25 An internal review begun at
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2015 found its
U.S. sales figures were inflated, partly due to pressure to keep
a year-over-year monthly sales streak alive, the Automotive News
reported on Monday, citing two sources at the automaker.
The report said sales were inflated by 5,000 to 6,000
vehicles, though the unidentified sources did not specify the
time period.
Fiat Chrysler confirmed a week ago that U.S. regulators were
investigating claims of inflated sales.
A spokeswoman for the automaker declined to comment on
Monday.
The inflating of the sales figures was ended by Reid
Bigland, head of Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales, after the internal
probe, the sources told the Automotive News. Bigland is also a
member of the automaker's board of directors.
The turnover rate of staff at Fiat Chrysler's nine U.S.
business centers was four times higher than in the rest of the
company because of pressure for results put on staff from
executives, the publication said. Those executives were not
named in the article.
Investigations by the FBI and the Securities and Exchange
Commission are ongoing. They began after a January lawsuit filed
by the Napleton Automotive Group said Fiat Chrysler officials
were pressuring dealers to falsify sales reports.
The automaker's sales in the United States have showed
year-over-year monthly sales gains for more than six years.
