By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Wednesday it is speeding up its software fix
for 1.1 million recalled vehicles for rollaway risks like the
recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the death of actor
Anton Yelchin.
The company said that last week it began providing software
required to service vehicles to its 2,400 U.S. dealers after
initially telling owners that the fix would be ready in the
fourth quarter of the year. On May 24, Fiat Chrysler told
dealers the software would be ready no later than July or
August.
The company will start notifying owners of the availability
of the recall fix on Friday. Fiat Chrysler said "advance
planning is critical to efficient customer care and represents
an acceleration - by several months - of the originally
anticipated service launch."
Reuters reported Tuesday that some dealers had already
started scheduling repairs for vehicles. It is not clear how
many vehicles have been repaired.
The software is available for the vehicles equipped with 3.6
liter and 5.7 liter engines, which account for a majority of the
recalled vehicles. Fiat Chrysler said the software for the
remaining vehicles will be available soon.
The upgraded software includes an "Auto Park" feature that
"eliminates the possibility of the driver inadvertently failing
to place the transmission into 'PARK' prior to exiting the
vehicle," according to a document sent to dealers first reported
by the automotive website Jalopnik.
Yelchin, best known for playing "Chekhov" in "Star Trek" was
killed when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled away and pinned
him against a fence and mailbox in Los Angeles, police said on
Sunday.
Fiat Chrysler in April recalled more than 1.1 million cars
and SUVs worldwide because vehicles may roll away after drivers
exit, an issue linked to 41 injuries, 212 crashes and 308
reports of property damage.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,
which upgraded its probe into the issue in February, said
earlier that its "investigation of the shifter in these vehicles
showed it is clearly a safety issue that has led to hundreds of
crashes and dozens of injuries."
The agency said it is monitoring investigations into
Yelchin's death by Los Angeles police and Fiat Chrysler. No
determination has been made if the recall defect was to blame
for Yelchin's death.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)