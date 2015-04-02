NEW YORK, April 2 A U.S. jury in Georgia on
Thursday awarded $150 million to the family of a four-year old
boy who sued Chrysler Group LLC for his 2012 death in a fiery
crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a rear fuel
tank.
Following a nearly two-week trial in Decatur County,
Georgia, jurors said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles was liable for the death of Remington
Walden, and failed to warn customers that the tank's position
could increase the risk of fire in a rear-end crash.
Chrysler previously recalled 1.56 million Jeep SUVs with
rear fuel tanks, although the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee in which
Walden was riding was not among them.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chris Reese)