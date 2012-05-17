MILAN May 17 The conversion of preference and
saving shares in auto maker Fiat and truck company Fiat
Industrial into ordinary shares will be effective on May
21, the companies said on Thursday.
The conversion, first announced last October, is designed to
simplify the capital structure of the two companies and, in the
case of Fiat, make it easier for it to buy the 41.5 percent of
Chrysler it does not already own.
The last day of trading for the two categories of shares,
worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.91 billion), will be on May
18, they said in separate statements, adding that only ordinary
stock will remain listed after the mandatory conversion.
For Fiat the conversion ratio is 0.850 ordinary shares per
preference share and 0.875 ordinary shares per
savings share. For Fiat Industrial, the ratio is 0.700
ordinary shares per preference share and 0.725
ordinary shares per saving share.