MILAN May 17 The conversion of preference and saving shares in auto maker Fiat and truck company Fiat Industrial into ordinary shares will be effective on May 21, the companies said on Thursday.

The conversion, first announced last October, is designed to simplify the capital structure of the two companies and, in the case of Fiat, make it easier for it to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not already own.

The last day of trading for the two categories of shares, worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.91 billion), will be on May 18, they said in separate statements, adding that only ordinary stock will remain listed after the mandatory conversion.

For Fiat the conversion ratio is 0.850 ordinary shares per preference share and 0.875 ordinary shares per savings share. For Fiat Industrial, the ratio is 0.700 ordinary shares per preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares per saving share.