MILAN Oct 19 Fiat denied as groundless
on Friday a press report detailing an investment plan for its
Italian plants to be presented by CEO Sergio Marchionne on Oct.
30.
Rome-based Il Messaggero said Fiat had shelved the idea of
closing its Mirafiori car plant in Turin and was considering
producing two new mini-SUVs in Melfi in southern Italy from
2014.
The Italian parent of U.S. automaker Chrysler will centre
its new business plan around ways to boost production for
export, the paper said.
In a statement, Fiat said the report was the result of
groundless media speculation.
