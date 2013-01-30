MILAN Jan 30 Italian automaker Fiat's board approved on Wednesday the issuance of one or more bonds for up to 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) by the end of 2014, the company said.

Bonds may be issued in one or more tranches, also through controlled companies and with the guarantee of Fiat SpA, subject to market conditions, it said in a statement..

Earlier on Wednesday, Fiat approved its 2012 results.