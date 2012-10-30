MILAN Oct 30 Italian automaker Fiat's third-quarter trading profit beat forecasts on Tuesday as a jump in sales at its U.S. arm Chrysler offset a growing loss in Europe, where the car market weakened further.

Fiat said its trading profit rose to 951 million euros ($1.23 billion), above analysts' forecast of 910 million euros.

Net debt was 6.7 billion against a consensus forecast of 6.5 billion euros. Its trading loss in Europe was 238 million euros, double from a year ago.

Fiat, under pressure in Italy to give an update on its business and investment plan, did not release new financial targets for 2013 and 2014 as it had indicated it would do on July 31.

Italy's biggest manufacturing company said it expected weak trading conditions in Europe to continue through at least part of 2014 and said its net debt would fall to around 6.5 billion euros by year end.