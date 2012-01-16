BRUSSELS Jan 16 European Union regulators have scrapped an investigation into aid given to a car engine project in Poland run by Italian carmaker Fiat, after the Polish government agreed to reduce the aid to bring it in line with EU rules.

The case concerned a project that Fiat-owned Powertrain Technologies Poland is carrying out in Bielsko-Biala, southwest Poland. The European Commission said in February last year that it doubted that the aid complied with EU rules on large investment projects because of Fiat's market share and production capacity.

But Poland agreed in September to reduce the amount of aid it provides the project, leading to a decision announced over the weekend by the EU's executive, the European Commission.

"The Commission has decided to close the formal investigation procedure ... recording that Poland has withdrawn its notification on 16 September 2011 and will reduce the aid amount," the EU executive said in its Official Journal published on Saturday. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Sebastian Moffett)