* Proposes new board

By Jennifer Clark

MILAN May 4 The Agnelli family's investment company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler , named a former Goldman Sachs banker as its new chief operating officer on Friday as it pushes ahead with plans to overhaul its 6.8 billion-euro ($8.9 billion) investment portfolio.

The company said it has appointed Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as chief operating officer, to take charge of its efforts to streamline its investment portfolio and concentrate on companies with a global reach.

Tadjbakhsh will work with Exor's chief executive and chairman John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli family's automotive holdings.

Exor's focus on international development is also reflected in a move to propose Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' chief operating officer and president, and Mina Gerowin, a partner at Paulson Europe LLP, to its board as independent directors.

Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in Japan, where he was chief operating officer for investment banking. Prior to his posting in Japan, he worked with Goldman in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.

A U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, Tadjbahsh worked as a laywer at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York and Paris prior to joining Goldman Sachs.

Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS , 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.