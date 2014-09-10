MILAN, Sept 10 Luca Cordero di Montezemolo will step down as chairman of Ferrari as of Oct. 13 and will be replaced by Sergio Marchionne, who also serves as the chief executive of parent group Fiat, Fiat said in a statement on Wednesday.

The departure of Montezemolo was widely expected after escalating clashes between the two executives over strategy and the role of the luxury carmaker within the Fiat group.

