* Luxury goods push aims to maximise IPO valuation
* Non-automotive luxury a hard sell for Ferrari -analysts
* Ferrari IPO key to Fiat Chrysler growth plans
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Feb 13 Ferrari faces a battle to persuade
investors that it should be priced as a high-flying luxury goods
stock, given a carmaker's margins and the heavy investment
required to make its prancing horse logo a big attraction on
other exclusive lines.
Few would question the business acumen of Sergio Marchionne,
redoubtable chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) , but his strategy for squeezing every
last drop of value from the listing of the group's illustrious
Italian sports car brand has certainly raised a few eyebrows.
"Ferrari is capable of being a fully-fledged luxury brand,"
Marchionne declared last month, setting his stall out to target
the kind of high-end valuation multiples enjoyed by the likes of
LVMH and Richemont.
The 62-year-old said Ferrari is worth up to 10 billion euros
($11.3 billion), eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) slated
for the first half of this year and hoping for a chunky windfall
to boost FCA's own ambitious five-year investment plan.
But for all Ferrari's Formula One racing pedigree,
exclusivity exemplified by the LaFerrari supercar's 1 million
euro price tag and a production cap that maintains a healthy
customer waiting list, the company has its work cut out if it is
to join a sector that trades at about 20 times future earnings.
That's more than double the average for carmakers.
It has to be acknowledged that Ferrari is no laggard in the
money-making stakes, with profit nearly tripling over the past
decade and its margins of 14 percent unmatched by any carmaker
bar Porsche.
But those margins are well below Prada's 26
percent and have been under pressure from rising costs.
Revenue growth has been more gentle than that of most
European luxury stocks and its capital expenditure and research
and development requirements are more than double, depressing
its return on capital.
SHORT ON DETAIL
While the multiples investors will pay depend on Ferrari's
ability to grow, it is hard to see what the company has beyond
its cars that would fit the luxury mould.
Ferrari has the capacity to raise annual production to
10,000 vehicles a year from 7,000, but Marchionne has made clear
that output will be kept below demand to protect the brand's
exclusivity and told analysts in a post-results conference call
last month that further detail on his strategy would not be
forthcoming until nearer the IPO.
Ferrari's merchandising division might seem an obvious
starting point, but Marchionne has denied this. In any case, the
elevated prices of T-shirts, bags and shoes bearing the prancing
horse are well below those commanded by luxury goods.
Its theme park in Abu Dhabi is also accessible to anyone
willing to fork out 250 dirham ($70) for a one-day pass.
"If you're already available to everyone, then making your
way back up to the luxury level is nearly impossible," said
Manfred Abraham at brand-building consultancy BrandCap.
"They would have to stop doing a lot of things and start
again, which is a massive investment ... how attractive is that
to shareholders?"
Investors have also been left scratching their heads over
Marchionne's statement that carmaking, which accounts for the
bulk of sales and profit, is "incidental" to Ferrari.
As shown by Porsche Design, tyre maker Pirelli's
PZero and Bugatti's move into apparel, previous attempts by
automotive groups to stretch beyond their core products have not
provided a major revenue boost.
Then there's the Ferrari logo and colours, which analysts
have said make it a difficult sell in the fashion and design
world.
LUXURY ALLIANCE?
There was talk of a luxury alliance with other opulent
Italian brands to rival conglomerates such as Kering,
but the concept has been dismissed by two bankers close to the
company.
Analysts, meanwhile, have pointed to the potential for
exclusive clubs and hotels for the super-rich or Ferrari moving
into high-value motorcycles and boats.
However, Bernstein analyst Max Warburton remains sceptical,
suggesting that the Ferrari brand could be extended at a luxury
premium only to watches, perfumes and eyewear.
"A sports car maker has little competitive advantage when it
comes to producing and selling personal luxury goods," he said.
Regardless of its prospects as a true luxury goods business,
the spinning off of Ferrari is far from a car crash.
The divorce will unlock the value of a business that made 12
percent of FCA's profit last year. It could also pave the way
for FCA to attempt a tie-up with another carmaker, perhaps
focusing on the Asian market, bankers have said.
Yet how investors interpret Marchionne's bold statements
remains unclear, with analysts' estimates for Ferrari's worth
ranging anywhere between 5 billion euros and 10 billion euros.
"With luxury it's a lot about emotion and allure," one U.S.
investment banker said. "People may not fully buy into
Marchionne's argument, but they will put money on Ferrari on the
promise of what it represents and could be."
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ed Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by
David Goodman)