MARANELLO, Italy Sept 10 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that a list of his possible successors at the helm of the car maker existed.

When asked about who could replace him at the helm of the group should he decide one day to leave, Marchionne said "the list is there ... (the board) knows my preferences."

He said that his role as CEO depended entirely of the ongoing support of the board. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni)