MILAN, March 9 General Motors and
Italian carmaker Fiat talked briefly about merging
their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street
Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks between GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson and his
Fiat counterpart Sergio Marchionne never reached the board of
either company because by the time they met GM was already well
on the way with its plans for a tie-up with PSA Peugeot Citroen
, the paper said.
On Tuesday Marchionne, who also heads U.S. carmaker
Chrysler, said the Italian carmaker was open to all potential
partnerships, even the newly formed tie-up between Peugeot and
GM.
The WSJ quoted a person familiar with the talks as saying
Fiat had tried to convince GM it was a better partner than
Peugeot.
Fiat and Peugeot, which have an existing joint venture
making small commercial vans in Italy, separately discussed an
alliance in recent months, the WSJ cited another person as
saying.
In February GM and Peugeot announced a global alliance
targeting a cut in annual costs of at least $2 billion without
plant closures or job cuts in Europe.