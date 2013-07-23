BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
AMSTERDAM, July 23 Carmaker Fiat-Chrysler could be registered in the Netherlands after a planned merger, the company's chief executive Sergio Marchionne told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fiat's sister company Fiat Industrial is moving its corporate headquarters to the Netherlands after a merger with U.S. unit CNH that should be finalised in the fall, and Marchionne said "it's possible" that Fiat could follow suit.
Fiat is in talks with Chrysler's minority shareholder VEBA to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does not already own. Marchionne said he expected a Delaware court to rule on a price dispute with VEBA by the end of July.
The ruling will remove uncertainty about the price Fiat will pay for part of the VEBA stake, as well as provide clarity about the timetable for the full merger. (Reporting by Sara White, writing by Jennifer Clark)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.