By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, July 23 Carmaker Fiat-Chrysler
could be registered in the Netherlands after a planned
merger, the company's chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday.
A base in the Netherlands could be advantageous in the event
Fiat-Chrysler opts for the United States as its primary listing,
since corporate rules in the Netherlands are similar to those in
the U.S.
Marchionne said on April 29 he would prefer the combined
Fiat-Chrysler to have its primary listing in New York.
Fiat's sister company Fiat Industrial is moving its
corporate headquarters to the Netherlands after a merger with
its U.S. unit CNH that should be finalised in the
autumn.
"It's possible," Marchionne told Reuters on Tuesday when
asked whether Fiat could follow suit.
The Fiat Industrial-CNH merger "is one of the technical
blueprints" for a future Fiat-Chrysler marriage, Marchionne has
said.
CNH shareholders approved the merger at a meeting in
Amsterdam, CNH said in a statement on Tuesday. The new company
will be called CNH Industrial, and will move its primary listing
from Milan to New York.
Fiat is in talks with Chrysler's minority shareholder VEBA
to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does not already own.
Marchionne said he expected a Delaware court to rule on a price
dispute with VEBA by the end of July.
The ruling will remove uncertainty over the price Fiat will
pay for part of the VEBA stake, as well as provide clarity about
the timetable for the full merger.
Marchionne declined to comment on Fiat's second quarter
earnings, due out on July 30.
Analysts are forecasting a group trading profit for
Fiat-Chrysler of about 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), in line
with the year-ago period, and a net profit of 305 million euros,
according to a consensus of forecasts published on Fiat's
website on Tuesday.
ALFA ROMEO CHANGES?
Fiat's earnings next week will be closely watched for signs
it is stemming losses in Europe, where mass market carmakers are
losing money because of falling demand for cars.
Fiat's plan to build Alfa Romeo vehicles for export at its
loss-making Italian plants may be delayed from 2014, according
to press reports, if it decides to engineer a new rear-wheel
drive platform for the cars.
Building a rear-wheel drive platform from scratch would help
Alfa Romeo better compete with German high-end models, but would
be expensive and time consuming. No decision has been taken yet,
Automotive News wrote earlier this week.
"I will not confirm it. And I will not deny it," Marchionne
said when asked to comment on the reports.