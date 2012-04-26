MILAN, April 26 Italian car maker Fiat,
which holds a majority stake in Chrysler, said revenue from mass
market car sales in Europe fell 13.1 percent in the first
quarter, a shortfall which was more than compensated by booming
car sales in the United States.
Its group trading profit including Chrysler was 866 million
euros, better than the 845 million euros expected in an analyst
consensus compiled by Fiat.
Chrysler's strength offset declines in Europe, where Fiat
posted a trading loss of 207 million euros on its mass market
brands, almost double the 106 million euro loss it posted a year
ago on a pro-forma basis.
Earlier on Thursday, Chrysler reported its best quarterly
profit since its 2009 bankruptcy, with auto sales up 33 percent
at a quarterly net profit of $473 million, up from a previous
$116 million.
Fiat shares were trading -3.5 percent lower at 3.80 euros at
1330 GMT.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)