MILAN, July 31 Italian carmaker Fiat SpA's chief executive said Tuesday he expects Europe's car crisis to drag on throughout 2012, forcing the company to hold off on investments and keep coffers full.

CEO Sergio Marchionne told analysts on a conference call that he planned to maintain an "abnormally high level" of liquidity for the "foreseeable future."

Fiat said earlier on Tuesday it had cash and marketable securities of 10.2 billion euros ($12.56 billion) at the end of June, and that U.S. unit Chrysler had a further 9.6 billion euros. In addition, the combined group had committed credit lines of 3 billion euros.

Marchionne said the company's decision to hold a lot of cash is because of "uneven availability of capital markets" in the midst of Europe's debt crisis.

"I don't expect that to change within 2012," he said.

Asked if he sees new partnerships in the works, he said he was happy with Fiat-Chrysler's industrial linkup with Mazda Motor Corp, and did not see the need for a share swap with the Japanese group to cement the partnership.

Fiat and Mazda will make a new Alfa Romeo and Mazda sports car together for the U.S. market, they said in May.

Regarding future investments, Fiat confirmed its plan to spend 7.5 billion euros in 2012. Fiat confirmed plans Tuesday to open a new factory in Brazil in 2014.

EUROPE OUTLOOK MURKY

Investment in Europe is murky, Marchionne said, until the economic picture clears up.

"It's highly unlikely the European market will recover in 2012," he said.

Italian car sales for July, which will be released on Wednesday, will likely show a 20 percent drop, Marchionne said.

As for new models for Europe, where it is losing money, Marchionne said Fiat will "sit on the sidelines" in terms of planning an update of its aging Punto model.

"We reserve the right to deal with these issues, including the issue of closing plants, after the third quarter, when we will have a better reading of the European market," he said.

The "frailty" of the European market means it is not a good time for the European Union to start negotiating a Free Trade Agreement with Japan, said Marchionne.

"This is not the time to start entertaining free trade agreements with Japan," he said.

The European car industry is upset about the results of a Free Trade Agreement with South Korea. Imports to the European Union of cars from South Korea jumped to 285,521 vehicles in the period from July 2011 to February 2012, a 67 percent rise over a year earlier, while EU exports to Korea rose just 9 percent to 53,590.

Fiat is in the process of "revisiting our European market plan" and will release its new set of figures during its third-quarter results presentation conference call, Marchionne said.