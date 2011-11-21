(Adds background)
LONDON Nov 21 Italy's Fiat SpA
expects combined car sales with U.S. automaker Chrysler to total
4.2 million units this year and rise to nearly 6 million by
2014, Fiat and Chrysler executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Monday.
Marchionne reiterated the targets despite weak car sales in
Europe, which have been offset by Chrysler's strong performance
in the United States and growth in the Brazilian market.
The third-biggest U.S. automaker, which Fiat has managed
since a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government and now
controls with a 53.5 percent stake, contributed two-thirds of
the combined group's third-quarter trading profit.
.
Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's annual
conference in London, Marchionne also said he expected further
consolidation in the car industry.
"We're bound to see the elimination of marginal players
going forward, I believe we'll end up with just five to six
players whose success will be based on sharing architecture, at
a global level," he said.
Marchionne, who took over the helm at a struggling Fiat in
2004, wants to elevate the Italian carmaker to a global player
through a revamped Chrysler. The group targets around 100
billion euros ($144.2 billion) in combined revenues by 2014.
That is almost double the expected 2011 revenues of around 58
billion euros the group has targeted for this year.
Marchionne was also optimistic that the installation of a new
technocratic government led by former EU commissioner Mario
Monti, sworn in last week as the euro zone's third largest
economy struggles to contain soaring borrowing costs, marked a
turning point for Italy's economic woes.
"Italy has a once in a lifetime opportunity to embrace
change. I think Italy is on the mend," he said.
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Writing by Fiona Shaikh,
David Milliken and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by David
Holmes and David Cowell)