By Charlie Dunmore and Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 A serious escalation of the euro zone debt crisis is too big an event for European industry to plan for, Fiat SpA and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"You can do all planning you like, these are such seismic movements that no plan will work," Marchionne said on Friday at an auto industry news conference in Brussels.

Marchionne's comments come a week before a European Union summit seen as make-or-break for the 17-nation single currency area as Europe's sovereign debt crisis widens.

Earlier on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europeans faced a long, hard "marathon" to restore lost credibility.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Europe's auto sector had experienced "no dramatic effects" so far from the debt crisis, but that the risks to carmakers remained serious.

"Given the weak macroeconomic environment in Europe, the short term outlook for vehicle sales is what worries us."

If EU leaders are able to find a lasting solution to the crisis, European car sales would be stable or slightly lower in 2012 compared with this year, Zetsche said.

"If, on the other hand, the crisis of confidence is further increasing, you would have to calculate with a recession in Europe, which then would have its impact on automotive markets as well," he said.

European car industry body ACEA called in a statement for EU leaders to restore confidence in the euro zone and ensure a stable economy "in which businesses of all sizes can be confident about creating jobs and investing".

DIFFERENT REALITY

Marchionne said if there was a dramatic worsening of events, such as the exit of a country from the euro zone area, Fiat would be affected -- but less so than companies more focused on Italy, one of the countries at the centre of the debt storm.

"Even in the case of an absolute calamity in Italy, which would have disastrous impacts on companies that are totally Italian, our reality is different... we would be able to recover elsewhere", Marchionne said.

Earlier on Friday, the Fiat head said he expected 2012 to be another difficult year for the auto market in Europe but added that the U.S. market was performing well.

Chrysler, the third-biggest U.S. automaker which Fiat has managed since a 2009 bailout deal with the U.S. government, contributed two-thirds of the combined group's third-quarter trading profit.

The financial survival of Fiat is not in question even if the debt crisis in Italy should reach dramatic proportions, Marchionne said.

"Fiat, as an organisation, is concerned but not totally threatened and this is an important difference from the Fiat we had in 2004," he said.

Italy, with a debt equal to about 120 percent of its GDP, has become the litmus test for the single currency's survival in the face of Europe's spreading debt crisis.

Marchionne said it was unthinkable that a group like Fiat did not have the interests of its workforce at heart.

"It would be incredibly naive, childlike and foolish to assume that with 80,000 people in the country on the payroll... the well-being of that constituency would not be something of paramount importance to the organisation," he said.

The issue of a possible downsizing of its business in Italy is very sensitive in Fiat's home country, where its five car-producing factories all lose money.

Unions fear that the growing integration with Chrysler might lead to a scaling down of domestic operations.