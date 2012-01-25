TURIN Italy Jan 25 Production at carmaker Fiat's plants in Italy will remain idle on Wednesday night and Thursday morning because of component supply problems due to a trucking strike, a Fiat spokesman said.

Truckers have blocked roads throughout Italy as opposition mounts to fuel tax rises and economic reforms aimed at opening up competition in protected sectors.

The stoppage, which began on Tuesday, was affecting the Melfi and Sevel plants on Wednesday and would also hit the Mirafiori, Pomigliano and Cassino plants on Thursday morning, the spokesman said. (Reporting By Gianni Montani; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)