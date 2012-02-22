MILAN Feb 22 Italian carmaker Fiat plans to reduce the number of its board members to nine from the present 15, the company said on Wednesday.

Fiat said the proposal will be made to the group's general and extraordinary shareholders meeting, which it has called for April 4.

The reduction of the number of board members was to reflect "the greater focus of the group's activities following the demerger," Fiat said in a statement.

The group's demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses became effective at the start of last year.

In separate statements, Fiat and Fiat Industrial said they had adopted long-term incentive plans for senior management in the form of stock grants, including Fiat CEO and Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Richard Chang)