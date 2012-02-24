MILAN Feb 24 Car demand in Europe will remain weak until at least 2014, the Chief Executive of Fiat Sergio Marchionne said in an interview on Friday.

"The demand for cars in Europe is destined to remain low for quite a while to come. At least until 2014. General car manufacturers have too much production capacity," Marchionne said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

Marchionne, who is also head of Chrysler, said Fiat's Italian plants have the opportunity to export vehicles to the U.S.

He said should the plans to export to the U.S. market were not to happen as expected, the group could withdraw from two of its 5 operative plants in Italy.

Asked about the stake held by healthcare trust VEBA in Chrysler, Marchionne said VEBA would not remain shareholder for long.

"Either we buy those shares... or we will find a way together to place them," he said.

Marchionne said Fiat will invest 7 billion euros in 2012 and did not need a capital increase.

